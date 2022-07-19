Zambia fume over Banyana penalty, lodge referee complaint to CAF

Bafana Bafana

Tashreeq Vardien
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has lodged a complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following the referee's decision to award Banyana Banyana a penalty in Monday's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final.

Late in the second-half, Jermaine Seoposenwe was brought down on the edge of the box, and the Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe was advised by VAR (video assistant referee) to have a look at the side pitch screen monitor.

After thoroughly checking the incident, she awarded a penalty to South Africa, which Linda Motlhalo converted, resulting in a 1-0 victory for Banyana.

Banyana will face host nation Morocco in the final on Saturday.

The Zambians, though, aren't happy.

"We, therefore, wish to contest against the decision of the referee to award such a penalty resulting in a goal which decided against our team progressing to the finals as we call for a serious review of the game," said FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala in a letter directed to CAF general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba.

"We call for the penalty to be cancelled, that a replay be ordered and that the referee be barred from handling any games."

Last November, South Africa's senior national men's team also lodged a complaint to CAF and FIFA to investigate the performance of the match officials during Bafana Bafana's 1-0 loss to Ghana.

The deciding goal came from the penalty spot in the most controversial fashion when South African defender Rushine De Reuck was deemed to have fouled Daniel Amartey before the Ghana midfielder fell to the ground in sensational fashion.

Referee Ndiaye Maguette immediately blew his whistle, pointing to the penalty spot, much to the bemusement of the Bafana players.

The South Africans protested, but the call was final, and Andre Ayew netted the goal.

In December 2021, FIFA dismissed the case, which saw Ghana advance to the World Cup playoffs. 


