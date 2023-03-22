Zero Chiefs stars, but Sundowns-heavy Bafana squad 'will surely help,' says captain Williams

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams believes the Mamelodi Sundowns players will be of great use against Liberia.

The men's national team boast eight Sundowns players for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Liberia, but no Kaizer Chiefs players.

Amakhosi players miss out on a Bafana call-up for the first time in 21 years.

Hugo Broos announced his 23-man Bafana Bafana squad and left out Kaizer Chiefs players for the first time in the national team's history since readmission in 1992.

The decision had tongues wagging throughout the country as Bafana face Liberia in crucial home and away Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Goalkeeper Brandon Peterson was the only Chiefs player Broos named in his 35-man preliminary squad before eliminating 12 names.

The likes of Yusuf Maart, Keagan Dolly, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Ashley Du Preez all missed out on a Bafana call up.

While Amakhosi had no players representing the Bafana squad, Broos called up eight Mamelodi Sundowns players, the most out of any club in the country.

Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena, Maphosa Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane and Cassius Mailula all made the final 23 and are expected to be in the core starting eleven over the two matches.

"Obviously, it's nice having a lot of familiar faces. But the main thing is that all 23 players are here for a reason," said Bafana Bafana captain Wiliams.

"It shows they're doing well for their clubs. We all have a job, which is for whoever's on the field on the day to represent South Africa and do well and qualify for Afcon.

"But surely the guys from Sundowns will help. We'll speak to the guys [about] the experience we've picked up the last few months, the last few years, some of them [from Sundowns], to make things a bit easier and use it to our advantage."

Bafana Bafana 23-man squad: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United) Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan) Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal) Forwards: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (SuperSport United), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns) *NB: Njabulo Blom was replaced with Miguel Timm

With Zimbabwe banned by FIFA and disqualified from qualifying for Afcon, either Bafana or Liberia will qualify if they are to win both matches in the coming days.

After beating both Bafana and Liberia last year, Morocco's path looks much clearer.

The Atlas Lions only need a draw against Bafana in June to guarantee their name is seeded in the Afcon draw later this year.

Williams believes his teammates do not have to look far for inspiration after the Springboks' 2019 World Cup heroics in Japan.

"We know what Bafana means to the country and that we bring hope," said the Bafana and Sundowns goalkeeper.

"We don't have to look far back to see what the rugby team did at the World Cup and see what it inspired.

"We know how important sport is to society and people are looking up to us. There are so many negatives going around, so the little we can do is important.

"The boys just need to know that they are not only doing this for themselves, but for the country as well."

South Africa host the West African nation on Friday, 24 March (18:00) at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, and play again four days later on Tuesday, 28 March (18:00 SA time) in the Liberian capital of Monrovia.