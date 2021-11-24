Bafana Bafana

Zungu responds to party allegations in Scotland: 'I want to give my version of what happened'

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu has responded to allegations that his Rangers loan spell came to an end because of his party lifestyle and contravention of Covid-19 protocols.

Zungu had a six-month spell at Scottish Premier League giants Rangers, coached by England and Liverpool footballing great Steven Gerrard, on loan from Amiens.

The 29-year-old was banned for six matches by Rangers when he along with four of his teammates, broke Covid-19 protocols by attending an illegal house party in Glasgow.

He was lambasted in the South African media over his alleged party lifestyle and was also criticised by Amiens coach Philippe Hinschberger on his return to the Ligue 1 outfit for being overweight.

And Zungu has hit back.

"I want to give my version of what happened when the media said I went to a party,” he said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

“You know how hard it was for me to arrive there and not see anyone except my teammates for about six months? I was going to training, the game then home and repeating it over and over."

Zungu continued: "When I got into trouble, I didn't mean for that to happen. I went to Calvin Bassey's home, and I thought that was safe because we test (for Covid) all the time at the club.

“I was shocked people said there was a party. I took a picture with someone there, but the whole thing was blown out of proportion, especially in South Africa and now everyone thinks I didn't stay at Rangers because of that. But people's opinions don't bother me.

"My experience there wasn't great on the pitch yes, but the team was winning, and I had to understand that Steven Gerrard can't just change the winning formula.

“Rangers paid a loan fee, obviously, which showed the coach was really interested. But to make it permanent became too expensive."

