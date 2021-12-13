Champions League draw to be 'entirely redone' after error - UEFA

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is to be "entirely redone" after a technical error, European football's governing body UEFA said on Monday.

UEFA blamed a "material error" due to a "technical problem with the software of an external service provider" as it announced that the draw for the first knockout round of its flagship competition would be redone at 14:00 GMT (16:00 in SA time).

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. — UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021

As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET. — UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021

More to follow ...