10m ago

Champions League draw to be 'entirely redone' after error - UEFA

Champions League trophy (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Champions League trophy (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is to be "entirely redone" after a technical error, European football's governing body UEFA said on Monday.

UEFA blamed a "material error" due to a "technical problem with the software of an external service provider" as it announced that the draw for the first knockout round of its flagship competition would be redone at 14:00 GMT (16:00 in SA time).

More to follow ...

