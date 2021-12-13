Champions League

Champions League redraw sees PSG take on Real Madrid, Man United face Atletico

Lionel Messi (Getty Images)
Lionel Messi (Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the Champions League after an embarrassed UEFA was forced to redo Monday's draw following a "technical problem".

PSG had initially been paired together with Manchester United but the reworked draw sees them play Real while the Old Trafford side will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. 

More to follow ...          

Full Champions League last 16 draw:

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Manchester City (ENG)

Benfica (POR) v Ajax (NED)

Chelsea (ENG) v Lille (FRA)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Manchester United (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP) v Juventus (ITA)

Inter Milan (ITA) v Liverpool (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid (ESP)

First legs to be played on February 15-16 and February 22-23 and second legs on March 8-9 and March 15-16

