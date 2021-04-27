Chelsea hold Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final first leg

Christian Pulisic scored an important away goal as Chelsea held 13-time winners Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in Spain.

The US international put Chelsea ahead on 14 minutes at Valdebebas with a well-taken finish, but Real Madrid levelled on the half-hour following a superb volley from Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman moved level with former Real Madrid striker Raul after notching his 71st Champions League goal, fourth most in the competition's history.

Chelsea host Zinedine Zidane's side in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on May 5.