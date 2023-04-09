22m ago

Share

Anfield showdown: Arsenal held by Liverpool in blow to Premier League title bid

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Granit Xhaka of Arsenal is held back by Alisson Becker as they argue with Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Granit Xhaka of Arsenal is held back by Alisson Becker as they argue with Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal blew a two-goal lead in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday to give Manchester City fresh hope of retaining the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta's men edged six points ahead of City at the top of the table, but the defending champions have a game in hand and host the Gunners in a potential title decider later this month.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus appeared to have Arsenal cruising towards an eighth consecutive league win.

But Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back before half-time to spark a Liverpool fightback.

Salah missed a second-half penalty before Roberto Firmino headed in the equaliser three minutes from time.

Jurgen Klopp's men then missed a series of chances to complete the comeback as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale salvaged a point for his side.

But the match will also live long in the memory for a remarkable incident just after the half-time whistle when assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis thrust an elbow into the face of Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson. 

More to follow ...

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sat 15 Apr 23 13:30 PM (SAST)
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Newcastle
Newcastle
Villa Park
SuperSport
Sat 15 Apr 23 16:00 PM (SAST)
Everton
Everton
Fulham
Fulham
Goodison Park
SuperSport
Sat 15 Apr 23 16:00 PM (SAST)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford
Brentford
Molineux Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 09 Apr 23
Liverpool
Liverpool 2
Arsenal
Arsenal 2
Sun 09 Apr 23
Leeds
Leeds 1
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 5
Sat 08 Apr 23
Southampton
Southampton 1
Manchester City
Manchester City 4
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Arsenal
30
23
73
Team Logo
2. Manchester City
29
21
67
Team Logo
3. Manchester United
29
17
56
Team Logo
4. Newcastle
29
15
56
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo