Attempted rape, assault charges against Man United star Mason Greenwood dropped

Charges including attempted rape and assault against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been dropped by prosecutors, British police said on Wednesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in their decision to stop the case against the 21-year-old.

Greater Manchester Police said it was "only fair" that they announce that Greenwood, who was arrested in January last year, would no longer face criminal proceedings "given the significant media coverage of this case".

The Manchester United striker originally faced one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all against the same complainant.

A product of the club's academy -- and once considered one of English football's brightest prospects -- Greenwood signed a new contract at United in February 2021 that runs until at least 2025.

Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020, but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after breaching the team's coronavirus guidelines.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with the player, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.