1h ago

add bookmark

Attempted rape, assault charges against Man United star Mason Greenwood dropped

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mason Greenwood. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Mason Greenwood. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Charges including attempted rape and assault against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been dropped by prosecutors, British police said on Wednesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in their decision to stop the case against the 21-year-old.

Greater Manchester Police said it was "only fair" that they announce that Greenwood, who was arrested in January last year, would no longer face criminal proceedings "given the significant media coverage of this case".

The Manchester United striker originally faced one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all against the same complainant.

A product of the club's academy -- and once considered one of English football's brightest prospects -- Greenwood signed a new contract at United in February 2021 that runs until at least 2025.

Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020, but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after breaching the team's coronavirus guidelines.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with the player, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Fixtures
Fri 03 Feb 23 22:00 PM (SAST)
Chelsea
Chelsea
Fulham
Fulham
Stamford Bridge
SuperSport
Sat 04 Feb 23 14:30 PM (SAST)
Everton
Everton
Arsenal
Arsenal
Goodison Park
SuperSport
Sat 04 Feb 23 17:00 PM (SAST)
Brighton
Brighton
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
Amex Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Mon 23 Jan 23
Fulham
Fulham 0
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur 1
Sun 22 Jan 23
Arsenal
Arsenal 3
Manchester United
Manchester United 2
Sun 22 Jan 23
Manchester City
Manchester City 3
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Arsenal
19
16
50
Team Logo
2. Manchester City
20
14
45
Team Logo
3. Manchester United
20
12
39
Team Logo
4. Newcastle
20
10
39
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo