Bafana Bafana striker Foster lands major deal with English club

Burnley have announced the signing of South African international Lyle Foster from Belgian side KVC Westerlo for an undisclosed fee.
The fee is believed to be around €7 million, which could rise to €10 million based on add-ons, which would make Foster the most expensive player in South African history.
The 22-year-old forward signed a four-and-a-half deal at Turf Moor, becoming the club's third signing of the January transfer window.
"I'm very happy to be here," he said on the club's official website.
"I'm blessed and thankful for the opportunity, and I just can't wait to get started.
"From the moment I heard that there was interest from Burnley, my heart and my head were set on the club. I'm so happy to be here now. It's a dream for me."
Foster has had a breakthrough campaign in the Belgian Pro League this season, having scored eight goals and racking up four assists.
He began his career with Orlando Pirates, rising through the academy ranks. Thereafter, he earned himself a move to French side Monaco in Ligue 1 in 2019.
He then joined Belgian side Cercle Brugge on a season-long loan from Monaco, which was cut short in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
He then switched to Portuguese club Vitória Guimarães SC B SC in August later that year before joining Westerlo on loan for the 2021-22 campaign, whom he signed for in a permanent deal in the summer.
Burnely are next in action in the FA Cup when they travel to Ipswitch Town on Saturday.
Give a warm welcome to South African international Lyle Foster from Belgian side K.V.C. Westerlo for an undisclosed fee ????The 22-year-old striker has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at Turf Moor and becomes the Clarets’ third signing of the January transfer window ??— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 25, 2023