29m ago

add bookmark

Bafana Bafana striker Foster lands major deal with English club

accreditation
Yaseen Bardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lyle Foster. (Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)
Lyle Foster. (Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)

Burnley have announced the signing of South African international Lyle Foster from Belgian side KVC Westerlo for an undisclosed fee. 

The fee is believed to be around €7 million, which could rise to €10 million based on add-ons, which would make Foster the most expensive player in South African history. 

The 22-year-old forward signed a four-and-a-half deal at Turf Moor, becoming the club's third signing of the January transfer window.  

"I'm very happy to be here," he said on the club's official website

"I'm blessed and thankful for the opportunity, and I just can't wait to get started. 

"From the moment I heard that there was interest from Burnley, my heart and my head were set on the club. I'm so happy to be here now. It's a dream for me." 

Foster has had a breakthrough campaign in the Belgian Pro League this season, having scored eight goals and racking up four assists.

He began his career with Orlando Pirates, rising through the academy ranks. Thereafter, he earned himself a move to French side Monaco in Ligue 1 in 2019. 

He then joined Belgian side Cercle Brugge on a season-long loan from Monaco, which was cut short in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. 

He then switched to Portuguese club Vitória Guimarães SC B SC in August later that year before joining Westerlo on loan for the 2021-22 campaign, whom he signed for in a permanent deal in the summer.  

Burnely are next in action in the FA Cup when they travel to Ipswitch Town on Saturday. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
burnleylyle fostersoccer
Fixtures
Fri 03 Feb 23 22:00 PM (SAST)
Chelsea
Chelsea
Fulham
Fulham
Stamford Bridge
SuperSport
Sat 04 Feb 23 14:30 PM (SAST)
Everton
Everton
Arsenal
Arsenal
Goodison Park
SuperSport
Sat 04 Feb 23 17:00 PM (SAST)
Brighton
Brighton
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
Amex Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Mon 23 Jan 23
Fulham
Fulham 0
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur 1
Sun 22 Jan 23
Arsenal
Arsenal 3
Manchester United
Manchester United 2
Sun 22 Jan 23
Manchester City
Manchester City 3
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Arsenal
19
16
50
Team Logo
2. Manchester City
20
14
45
Team Logo
3. Manchester United
20
12
39
Team Logo
4. Newcastle
20
10
39
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo