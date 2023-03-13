Benni McCarthy the 'extra bit on top' at Man United, says in-form star Rashford

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is the "extra bit on top" at Manchester United, says Marcus Rashford.

The addition of the former Premier League striker to the Red Devils coaching staff came at the start of the season.

Rashford reveals that McCarthy is always showing him ways to improve his game as a forward.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says that first team coach Benni McCarthy is the "extra bit on top" the club needed since the legendary Bafana Bafana striker arrived at the start of the 2022/23 season.

The 45-year-old was handpicked by manager Eric ten Hag to form part of the United backroom staff, and he works closely with the forwards but also assists in player positioning in both attack and defence.

"He's done a good job. Obviously, it can be tough with getting a full group of new coaches but everyone settled in really quickly," Rashford said in an interview with SuperSport TV.

"I feel like since Benni has come in we've worked more as a team going forward which has lead to us creating more chances of scoring goals. He keeps pushing us, he keeps trying to get us to improve."

Rashford added: "Benni has been great with me and all the forward lads. You have to remember that Benni is part of a full coaching system.

"Everyone plays their little role and for the forward lads, Benni is that extra bit on top that we need.

"His relationship with me is good. We speak a lot. We always analysing the games."

The 25-year-old Rashford has been on a rapid scoring spree in the current 2022/23 campaign, netting 25 goals in all competitions.

Rashford, a United academy graduate, has played 42 games that equates to over 3000 playing minutes in the famous red jumper. this season.

Many have called the appointment of McCarthy a masterstroke move by Ten Hag as it got Rashford, in particular, scoring frequently.

In February, Man United fans mobbed McCarthy into signing autographs, praising the work he has done with Rashford.

"Thank you. That's the manager, it's the manager," McCarthy told the enthusiastic club fans.

It was a modest reply from an always confident McCarthy, and United fans were not having it.

They probed and applauded him further, to which he responded with a smile: "I've got him [Rashford] in the right place."

The Red Devils return to action on Thursday (19:45) against Real Betis for the second-leg Europa League last 16 clash before taking on Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday (18:30) in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Watch the full interview below: