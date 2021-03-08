Best of the weekend's football action - 'Manchester is red'

It was a weekend to forget for Liverpool after falling to Fulham before Manchester United painted the city red against rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, while South African teams impressed in the CAF Champions League.

Sport24's Baden Gillion highlights some of the trending soccer moments of the weekend's action:

CAF Champions League

South African teams flew the flag high on the continent this past weekend with both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs securing important wins in the CAF Champions League. Chiefs snapped an eight-game winless streak with a 2-0 victory at home over Petro de Luanda. Sundowns then impressively made it three wins from three with a dramatic 2-1 win at TP Mazembe. Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt will feel relieved to have eased some pressure off his players while Sundowns seem to have uncovered a shooting star in Peter Shalulile who is proving lethal in front of goal.

Manchester is red



Manchester is red as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side clinched a surprise 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium against runaway league leaders Manchester City on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes silenced doubters - with a goal against a top-six side - by opening the scoring before Luke Shaw grabbed the second. Manchester City's incredible 21-game run of victories was ended with Manchester United keeping Pep Guardiola's side just within their sights in the title race 11 points adrift in the standings.

Nightmare of Anfield



Their win capped off a perfect weekend for Manchester United fans after Liverpool had earlier fallen to a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham. It was incredibly the sixth straight defeat for Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield that keeps them seventh on 43 points. The Reds were also ridiculed for a banner flown over Anfield as their title defence continues to crumble. Paul Scholes said: "They were talked about as the best Premier League team ever. Look at them now, they can't beat Fulham at home, they can't win a game at home, they can't score a goal... it's brilliant."

Good, better, Bale

Gareth Bale seems to be approaching his very best after again inspiring Tottenham to a dominant 4-1 win over Crystal Palace to draw themselves firmly into the top four race. Bale has now scored six goals in his last six appearances and is finding his form at the opportune time for Jose Mourinho's side. The Portuguese manager was hired to bring success to Spurs and don't be surprised if - like his first spell at White Hart Lane - Bale ignites Spurs to an impressive cup run in the latter stages of the season.

3 - Gareth Bale has scored in each of his last three home appearances in all competitions, the first time he has done so since September 2018 for Real Madrid (four in a row), and first time for Spurs since May 2013. Comfort. https://t.co/mN8LC3QstP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

Suarez continues to haunt Barca



Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu was sensationally arrested recently for irregularities but should be thrown behind bars alone for forcing Luis Suarez out of the Nou Camp. The Uruguayan continues to show his class as one of the world's best strikers this season. Suarez is also proving just how wrong Barcelona were to let him go and scored for Atletico Madrid in a 1-1 draw against rivals Real Madrid over the weekend as he currently occupies second spot in La Liga's top scorers list, only behind close friend Lionel Messi.