Graham Potter sacked as Chelsea coach as club slips further down Premier League log

Chelsea Head Coach Graham Potter. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Chelsea on Sunday sacked coach Graham Potter after the London giants had slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League.

"Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition," Chelsea said in a statement.

"Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

Chelsea's 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday left them in 11th place in the table and five points off any European spot.

Potter, 47, had replaced Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea in September last year after a successful three-year spell with Brighton.

Despite the team's poor domestic form, he had guided them to a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, the first leg of which takes place in 10 days' time.

In the aftermath of Saturday's defeat, Potter had sensed the writing was on the wall.

"I don't like to blame anybody, I have to take responsibility," said Potter who was widely booed by Chelsea fans.

"We can feel the pain of the supporters... I understand when you lose at home, the emotion of the game is such that people are going to be disappointed and frustrated and angry.

"Where we are in the league table, no one's happy with. Whatever criticism comes I have to accept."

Chelsea said that Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.

"We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome," co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said in a statement.

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season.

"We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."

