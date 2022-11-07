1h ago

add bookmark

Shocker! Liverpool owners FSG put club up for sale

accreditation
Reuters
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John W. Henry (Getty Images)
John W. Henry (Getty Images)
  • Liverpool have been put up for sale by owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).
  • The ownership group, led by founders John W. Henry and Tom Werner, bought the Merseyside outfit in 2010.
  • In the 12 years since FSG has been in power, Liverpool have won eight trophies, including the 2019/20 Premier League crown, the club's first in 30 years.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) would consider new shareholders for Liverpool having frequently received expressions of interest from third parties, the English Premier League club's American-based owners said on Monday.

FSG, who also own Major League Baseball side Boston Red Sox, completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300 million pounds ($343.56 million) in 2010.

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool," FSG said in a statement.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.

"FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

Since FSG took over Liverpool, the club won their first Premier League title in the 2019/20 season while they have also reached the Champions League final three times under Juergen Klopp, winning the title in 2019.

Reuters has contacted Liverpool for comment.

Earlier this year, Russian Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for £4.25 billion.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Fixtures
Sat 12 Nov 22 12:30 PM (SAST)
Manchester City
Manchester City
Brentford
Brentford
Etihad Stadium
SuperSport
Sat 12 Nov 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Liverpool
Liverpool
Southampton
Southampton
Anfield
SuperSport
Sat 12 Nov 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
West Ham
West Ham
Leicester City
Leicester City
London Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 06 Nov 22
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur 1
Liverpool
Liverpool 2
Sun 06 Nov 22
West Ham
West Ham 1
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 2
Sun 06 Nov 22
Southampton
Southampton 1
Newcastle
Newcastle 4
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Arsenal
13
11
34
Team Logo
2. Manchester City
13
10
32
Team Logo
3. Newcastle
14
7
27
Team Logo
4. Tottenham Hotspur
14
8
26
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo