English Premiership

2h ago

add bookmark

British sport pays respects to Prince Philip

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Newcastle and West Ham players and officials observe two minutes of silence prior to kick off at St. James Park in memory of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Newcastle and West Ham players and officials observe two minutes of silence prior to kick off at St. James Park in memory of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

British sport stopped to pay tribute to Prince Philip ahead of his funeral on Saturday with two minutes' silence held before Newcastle's Premier League match against West Ham and several Championship fixtures on Saturday.

The Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on 9 April and English football showed its respect for the royal ahead of the funeral.

Several sporting events were moved to avoid a clash with the 16:00 (SA time) funeral, but Newcastle's meeting with West Ham kicked off at its scheduled 13:30 (SA time), with both teams lining up around the centre-circle for the period of silence before kick-off at sombre St James' Park.

An image of Prince Philip was shown on the stadium scoreboard.

It was scene repeated before the seven Championship matches played at 13:30 (SA time).

Wolves' Premier League meeting with Sheffield United had been due to kick off at Molineux at 16:00 (SA time), but was moved to a 21:15 (SA time) start on Saturday.

The FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley, which stayed at its 18:30 (SA time) kick-off time, will also feature the two minutes' silence before the game at Wembley.

In Scotland, the six Scottish Cup fourth-round matches scheduled around the time of the funeral, including the Old Firm derby between Rangers and holders Celtic, were all moved.

Scottish champions Rangers will host their Glasgow rivals at 16:00 (SA time) on Sunday instead of the original 17:00 (SA time) Saturday date.

All four Premiership Rugby matches scheduled for Saturday were moved, with two kicking off at 13:30 (SA time) and two at 18:00 (SA time).

There were two minutes' silence periods before Exeter's game against Wasps and Sale's clash with Gloucester.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said all nine County Championship matches on Saturday will pause for an hour and 20 minutes during the funeral.

The Scottish Grand National at Ayr and the Spring Trials meeting at Newbury are being held on Sunday instead of Saturday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prince philipsoccercricketrugby
Fixtures
Sat 17 Apr 21 21:15 PM (SAST)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sheffield United
Molineux Stadium
Sun 18 Apr 21 14:30 PM (SAST)
Arsenal
Fulham
Emirates Stadium
Sun 18 Apr 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Manchester United
Burnley
Old Trafford
View More
Results
Sat 17 Apr 21
Newcastle United 3
West Ham United 2
Sat 17 Apr 21
Southampton 0
Crystal Palace 0
Fri 16 Apr 21
Everton 2
Tottenham Hotspur 2
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Manchester City
32
23
74
2. Manchester United
31
18
63
3. Leicester City
31
17
56
4. West Ham United
32
16
55
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo