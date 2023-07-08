41m ago

Share

Club legend David de Gea announces Man Utd exit

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David de Gea (Getty Images)
David de Gea (Getty Images)
  • David de Gea announced Saturday he is leaving Manchester United after 12 years, saying "it's the right time to undertake a new challenge".
  • The Spanish goalkeeper, who won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets last season, was criticised for a number of high-profile errors in the final weeks of the campaign.
  • His contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season.

United have been linked with a move for Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana.

In a message on social media, De Gea, 32, thanked United fans for their support, but said: "Now, it's the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

"Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me."

When De Gea's contract expired last Friday, United said they remained in talks with the Spanish international goalkeeper.

That followed reports De Gea had signed a contract extension only for the club to withdraw that offer and come back with reduced terms.

De Gea wrote: "I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We've achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.

"I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers."

United boss Erik ten Hag thanked De Gea for his service to the club in a statement.

"It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United," he said.

"To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.

"To have won player of the year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
manchester unitedenglish premier leaguedavid de geasoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 11 Aug 23 21:00 PM (SAST)
Burnley
Burnley
Manchester City
Manchester City
Turf Moor
SuperSport
Sat 12 Aug 23 13:30 PM (SAST)
Arsenal
Arsenal
Forest
Forest
Emirates Stadium
SuperSport
Sat 12 Aug 23 16:00 PM (SAST)
Brighton
Brighton
Luton Town
Luton Town
Amex Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 28 May 23
Southampton
Southampton 4
Liverpool
Liverpool 4
Sun 28 May 23
Manchester United
Manchester United 2
Fulham
Fulham 1
Sun 28 May 23
Leicester City
Leicester City 2
West Ham
West Ham 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. West Ham
0
0
0
Team Logo
2. Brighton
0
0
0
Team Logo
3. Burnley
0
0
0
Team Logo
4. Brentford
0
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo