36m ago

Footballer of the Year Jordan Henderson hails 'unbelievable' Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne promises to be a key man for Man City when they face Newcastle United in the English Premier League today.PHOTO: getty
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was effusive in his praise for Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, after beating him to the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

Henderson was voted ahead of De Bruyne by the Football Writers' Association, after leading his side to a dominant Premier League title win.

And after beating him to the award, Henderson was keen to praise his midfield counterpart.

"Kevin's an unbelievable player," he said at the ceremony. "He's grown as a player. I remember watching him when he was at Chelsea and he was just coming onto the scene; that was the first time I really saw him.

"He looked like a special player then and he's continued to grow. You can see all the hard work and the confidence that he has."

De Bruyne remains for many the standout player in the Premier League, and Henderson thinks he is a player who just keeps getting better.

"He's improved every single season, he's got better," Henderson added. I don't know him personally, but he's got that hunger and desire to want to improve and work as hard as he possibly can.

"He's a credit to Manchester City and to the Premier League. To have players like him [in the Premier League] is amazing, and to play against him is hard, but I enjoy testing myself against the best players in the world, it's something that I've always relished.

"I've got huge amounts of respect for Kevin, and if you look right across the board of the Premier League there's so many good players, and I'm just lucky and fortunate enough to be playing in this league."

- TEAMtalk media

manchester citywliverpoolenglish premiershipjordan hendersonkevin de bruynecoronavirussoccer
