English Premiership

32m ago

add bookmark

Hackers target Premier League giants Manchester United

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Manchester United celebrate...
Manchester United celebrate...
Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Cybercriminals targeted Manchester United's IT systems in a "sophisticated" hacking operation, the club said.

"The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption," it said in a statement late Friday.

All "critical systems" required for games to take place at Old Trafford were secure, the statement said, adding Saturday's game against West Bromwich Albion would go ahead as planned.

"We are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers," it added.

"These type of attacks are becoming more and more common and are something you have to rehearse for," a spokesman for the club told the PA news agency.

United are languishing in 14th in the Premier League table and a fine start to their Champions League campaign took a knock with a 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Wayne Rooney says English football should follow US example with heading ban
French woman gets suspended sentence for blackmail of Man United's Martial
Jose Mourinho questions Raheem Sterling's withdrawal from England games
Read more on:
manchester unitedenglish premiershipsoccer
Fixtures
Sat 21 Nov 20 14:30 PM (SAST)
Newcastle United
Chelsea
St. James' Park
Sat 21 Nov 20 17:00 PM (SAST)
Aston Villa
Brighton & Hove Albion
Villa Park
Sat 21 Nov 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
View More
Results
Sun 08 Nov 20
Arsenal 0
Aston Villa 3
Sun 08 Nov 20
Manchester City 1
Liverpool 1
Sun 08 Nov 20
Leicester City 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Leicester City
8
6
18
2. Tottenham Hotspur
8
5
17
3. Liverpool
8
5
17
4. Southampton
8
5
16
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo