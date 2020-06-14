English Premiership

Jose Mourinho believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacks the experience to coach Manchester United

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly stated that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "out of his depth" at Old Trafford.

Spurs will host United in their first game after lockdown on Friday evening.

The Red Devils are still aiming for a top four finish, and sit just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Spurs meanwhile, are languishing in eighth place, a further four points behind the Blues, and face a fight to secure European football of any sort.

Mourinho was sacked by United midway through the 2018/19 season, and he is reportedly unconvinced by the job his successor is doing at Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, Mourinho's been telling people Solskjaer 'might be out of his depth as Man Utd manager'.

Perhaps Seb Stafford-Bloor's question as to whether Mourinho can become more thinker than actor at Spurs, has already been answered.

When the two managers met earlier this season, Solskjaer came out on top as United sealed a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

