English Premiership

1h ago

add bookmark

South American players cleared to play for English clubs: FIFA

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alisson (Getty Images)
Alisson (Getty Images)

England-based South American players will be able to line up for their clubs this weekend after their countries dropped complaints about their failure to report for international duty, FIFA said on Saturday.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City as well as Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds refused to release players for World Cup qualifiers over the past week due to the coronavirus isolation period required on their return to Britain.

All of the South American qualifiers were played in countries on the British government's red Covid-19 travel list, meaning travellers returning from those countries have to quarantine for 10 days.

PREVIEW | DStv Premiership: Smoke and mirrors or real rift … but can Amakhosi take advantage of Sundowns' squabbles?

Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay had invoked a FIFA rule which would have barred the players for five days, but football's world governing body said it recognised "that players have no control over the extreme situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

"As a sign of good faith, goodwill and cooperation, the member associations of Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay, in close consultation with FIFA, have taken the decision to withdraw their complaints in relation to the England-based players," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA added it had been liaising with the Premier League, Football Association and the British government to avoid a repetition of the scenario in the next international window which comes in October.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said Friday he was still unsure whether he could select Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker or midfielder Fabinho to play against Leeds on Sunday.

Klopp, a vocal opponent of the congested global football calendar, criticised South American football authorities for failing to show foresight in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We all know we are in the middle of a pandemic, which is difficult for all parts of life and for football it was difficult as well -- we have a few more games to play than we have to play usually internationally," Klopp said.

"We had a summer break where all of a sudden somebody organised again a Copa America, where they could have played the games, for example, without playing a Copa America, which they had a year before."

Newcastle manager said Friday, after confirming that his Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron had been cleared to play this weekend that "common sense prevailed".

The coronavirus pandemic led to Brazil's clash against fierce rivals Argentina in Sao Paulo last Sunday being halted and then abandoned after Brazilian officials sprinted onto the pitch to remove Argentine players they accused of breaching Brazil's Covid-19 quarantine protocols.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eplenglish premier league (epl)soccer
Fixtures
Sat 11 Sep 21 13:30 PM (SAST)
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
Selhurst Park, London
Sat 11 Sep 21 16:00 PM (SAST)
Brentford
Brighton
Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford, Middlesex
Sat 11 Sep 21 16:00 PM (SAST)
Arsenal
Norwich City
Emirates Stadium, London
View More
Results
Sun 29 Aug 21
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Manchester United 1
Sun 29 Aug 21
Tottenham Hotspur 1
Watford 0
Sun 29 Aug 21
Burnley 1
Leeds 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Tottenham Hotspur
3
3
9
2. West Ham
3
2
7
3. Manchester United
3
2
7
4. Chelsea
3
2
7
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo