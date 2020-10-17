English Premiership

Late VAR call denies Liverpool in derby draw against Everton

Referee Michael Oliver shows a red card to Richarlison of Everton during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Goodison Park on 17 October 2020.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had a stoppage-time goal controversially ruled out for offside as Everton twice came from behind to salvage their unbeaten start to the Premier League season on Saturday in a pulsating Merseyside derby that ended 2-2.

Everton have still not won a derby for 10 years, but manager Carlo Ancelotti will be the happier of the two managers to escape with a point after Henderson's strike did not stand for the most marginal of offside calls against Sadio Mane in the build-up following a VAR review.

