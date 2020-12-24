English Premiership

17m ago

add bookmark

Only 2 Premier League clubs able to host fans over festive season

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)
Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)

Liverpool and Everton will be the only Premier League sides able to host any fans at their home games after Boxing Day as the British government strengthened its coronavirus tier system.

A mutant strain of the virus has led to a number of regions which were previously in Tier 2 – and allowed to host sporting fixtures with up to 2,000 people – now bounced into harsher levels of lockdown.

Southampton and Brighton will be moved into Tier 4 from midnight on Saturday which will mean fans are no longer able to watch games at St Mary's or the Amex, while the Liverpool City Region will stay in Tier 2.

The new rules, announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday, will also have an impact further down the leagues with Bristol City also prevented from welcoming fans into Ashton Gate from Saturday.

In the Football League, Plymouth, Exeter, Bournemouth and Tranmere are among the few remaining clubs able to host supporters, albeit with a reduced limit.

Covid-19 continued to wreak havoc with sporting fixtures, with Rotherham's Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day postponed due to more confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The Millers had already seen their home fixture against relegation rivals Derby on Saturday called off after one player tested positive for coronavirus and other squad members showed symptoms.

Rotherham confirmed "a number of further positive cases of Covid-19" within the first-team squad meant the club were also now unable to fulfil the Boxing Day fixture at the Riverside Stadium.

Elsewhere, Portsmouth's next two Sky Bet League One fixtures have been postponed by the EFL following five confirmed cases of Covid-19.

League leaders Pompey were due to host Swindon on Boxing Day before a trip to Bristol Rovers on 26 December.

- TEAMtalk media

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
I will not apologise – Nuno stands by criticism of referee Lee Mason
Napoli coach Gattuso reveals struggles with eye disease
Arsenal entering 'crucial moment' as speculation over Arteta's future continues
Read more on:
liverpoolevertonpremier leagueenglish premiershipsoccer
Fixtures
Sat 26 Dec 20 14:30 PM (SAST)
Leicester City
Manchester United
King Power Stadium
Sat 26 Dec 20 17:00 PM (SAST)
Fulham
Southampton
Craven Cottage
Sat 26 Dec 20 17:00 PM (SAST)
Aston Villa
Crystal Palace
Villa Park
View More
Results
Mon 21 Dec 20
Chelsea 3
West Ham United 0
Mon 21 Dec 20
Burnley 2
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
Sun 20 Dec 20
West Bromwich Albion 0
Aston Villa 3
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Liverpool
14
9
31
2. Leicester City
14
9
27
3. Manchester United
13
8
26
4. Everton
14
8
26
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo