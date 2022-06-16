English Premiership

London derby gets 2022/23 EPL ball rolling as Arsenal front Crystal Palace on opening weekend

accreditation
Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Bukayo Saka. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Bukayo Saka. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Fixtures for the 2022/23 English Premier League have been released and Arsenal will host Crystal Palace in a London derby on Friday 5 August.

Matchweek 1 will conclude on Sunday 7 August when David Moyes' West Ham welcome champions Manchester City to the London Stadium.

Another notable fixture on opening weekend is the tantilising Everton v Chelsea match.

Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, who recently gained promotion to the league will have their work cut out for them from the word go. Fulham host Liverpool, Nottingham Forest will be away to Newcastle United and Bournemouth will entertain Aston Villa.

SEE | Full fixture list here

The first Manchester derby is scheduled for 1 October.

Because of the World Cup later this year, the league will play its final round of fixtures on the weekend of 12 and 13 November, before resuming on 26 December.

Boxing Day fixtures will be played on 26 and 27 December, with the following Matchweek played across 29-31 December. The New Year match round will be played on 2-5 January. 

This year's Boxing Day schedule will feature three London derbies as well as a south-coast meeting for Southampton and Brighton.

The league is expected to conclude on 28 May 2023. 

