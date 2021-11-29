English Premiership

28m ago

add bookmark

Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ralf Rangnick (Getty Images)
Ralf Rangnick (Getty Images)

Manchester United announced on Monday they had appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 63-year-old German joins from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was manager of sports and development.

At the end of the season Rangnick will take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford for a further two years.

He takes over from first-team coach Michael Carrick, who has been in caretaker charge for two matches since Solskjaer was sacked just over a week ago following a poor run of results.

"He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching," said United football director John Murtough.

The former RB Leipzig boss said he was excited to be joining United and focused on making it a successful season for the struggling club.

The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.
Ralf Rangnick


United are eighth in the Premier League table after a 1-1 draw with leaders Chelsea on Sunday. 

                

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Fixtures
Sun 28 Nov 21 16:00 PM (SAST)
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
Turf Moor, Burnley
Tue 30 Nov 21 21:30 PM (SAST)
Newcastle
Norwich City
St. James' Park, Newcastle
Tue 30 Nov 21 22:15 PM (SAST)
Leeds
Crystal Palace
Elland Road, West Yorkshire
View More
Results
Sun 28 Nov 21
Chelsea 1
Manchester United 1
Sun 28 Nov 21
Manchester City 2
West Ham 1
Sun 28 Nov 21
Leicester City 4
Watford 2
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Chelsea
13
9
30
2. Manchester City
13
9
29
3. Liverpool
13
8
28
4. West Ham
13
7
23
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo