Mino Raiola is alive! Super-agent of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic responds to death claims

Soccer's famous super-agent, Mino Raiola, has responded to rumours that he died from an unknown illness.

Several reports on social media claimed that the 54-year-old had died, with thousands reacting to the news.

However, Raiola confirmed that he was alive.

"Current health status for the ones wondering: Pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me", Raiola said in a post on Twitter.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

Dr. Alberto Zangrillo from San Raffaele Hospital in Milano tells Ansa on Mino Raiola conditions: “I’m outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2022

Raiola is the agent of some high-profile players such Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Mario Balotelli.

He represents 73 soccer stars playing all over the world.