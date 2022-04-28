English Premiership

Mino Raiola is alive! Super-agent of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic responds to death claims

Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mino Raiola (Getty Images)
Soccer's famous super-agent, Mino Raiola, has responded to rumours that he died from an unknown illness.

Several reports on social media claimed that the 54-year-old had died, with thousands reacting to the news.

However, Raiola confirmed that he was alive.

"Current health status for the ones wondering: Pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me", Raiola said in a post on Twitter. 

Raiola is the agent of some high-profile players such Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Mario Balotelli.

He represents 73 soccer stars playing all over the world.

