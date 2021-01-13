Percy Tau impresses on debut as Brighton suffer narrow defeat to Man City

South Africa's Percy Tau made his Premier League debut as Brighton suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in an away league clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Tau impressed as Brighton gave a good account of themselves and were unlucky to concede just before half-time through a Phil Foden goal.

Brighton who chose to sit back in the first period came back after the half-time break, bringing the game to City and nearly equalising on a few occasions as they put the hosts under pressure.

Tau showed some neat touches as an attacking outlet, even leaving defenderOleksandr Zinchenko on the floor in one particular bit of skill as Brighton grew in confidence.

The game opened up in the latter stages of the second-half with the action swaying from box to box with Brighton just lacking a bit of quality to punish their opponents.

Tau lasted 67 minutes in his debut and will have given Brighton fans an encouraging glimpse of what's to come.

Brighton conceded a penalty in stoppage time as goalkeeper Robert Sanchez brought down Kevin De Bruyne in the area. Raheem Sterling though stepped up and blazed his shot high over the cross-bar as the score remained 1-0 at full-time.