41m ago

PICS | Man United's Bruno Fernandes involved in car crash ahead of Liverpool clash

Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Bruno Fernandes (Twitter @utdreport)
Bruno Fernandes (Twitter @utdreport)

Manchester United star midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash ahead of the club's training session on Monday morning.

The 27-year-old managed to come out unscathed and is expected to make it to training as the Red Devils prepare for their trip to Anfield for a thrilling Premier League tie against Liverpool on Tuesday (21:00 SA time).

According to the Daily Mail, Fernandes was in his Porsche when the crash occurred not far off the club's Carrington training base.

Other parties involved were also not injured.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is expected to address the media later on Monday, where he will further update on Fernandes' availability for Tuesday's match.

PREMIER LEAGUE LOG STANDINGS

United (5th) are still in the hunt for a Premier League top four finish, after Tottenham Hotspur (4th) and Arsenal (6th) suffered defeats over weekend, while Rangnick's charges clinched a narrow 3-2 win over Norwich City.

Meanwhile, West Ham (7th) took a knock to their Champions League dreams as Burnley held on for a 1-1 draw.

