Pitso Mosimane, SA football fraternity react as Percy Tau completes EPL move

Pitso Mosimane, Steven Pienaar and the rest of the South African football fraternity sent their congratulations as Bafana Bafana international Percy Tau on Thursday became the latest local star to complete a move to the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion announced that they had recalled the Bafana Bafana attacker to the club after spending more than two years in Belgium on loan.

The 26-year-old qualified for a UK work permit after the implementation of Brexit and the UK's exit from the European Union after being previously ineligible as a non-EU signing.

Tau has been on Brighton's books since 2018 but spent time on loan with Union SG and Club Brugge before another loan spell at Anderlecht at the start of the 2020/21 season where he scored four goals in 15 starts for the club.

Since the announcement of the news Tau received overwhelming support and messages of congratulations from the SA football fraternity.

Former head coach Pitso Mosimane, who Tau was under the tutelage of when clinching his dream move to the Premier League took to Twitter to congratulate his former player.

Bafana Bafana legend and the last player to feature in the Premier League with Everton, Steven Pienaar also took to his personal Twitter account to congratulate Tau.

Bafana Bafana star striker @percymuzitau22 says he is excited to play in the English Premiership after he was recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tau has appeared 79 times in the last two and a half seasons on loan and has been directly involved in 43 goals (21 goals, 22 assists).

On average he has recorded a goal involvement every 130 minutes.

Brighton manager Graham Potter on Thursday confirmed that Tau had taken part in his first training session and hinted that he may be involved in their FA Cup clash against Newport County at the weekend.

Brighton travel to Newport in the Third Round of the FA Cup at the Rodney Parade Stadium on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 21:45.