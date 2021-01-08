English Premiership

52m ago

add bookmark

Pitso Mosimane, SA football fraternity react as Percy Tau completes EPL move

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Percy Tau has done enough to qualify the UK work permit under new Brexit rules.
Percy Tau has done enough to qualify the UK work permit under new Brexit rules.

Pitso Mosimane, Steven Pienaar and the rest of the South African football fraternity sent their congratulations as Bafana Bafana international Percy Tau on Thursday became the latest local star to complete a move to the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion announced that they had recalled the Bafana Bafana attacker to the club after spending more than two years in Belgium on loan.

The 26-year-old qualified for a UK work permit after the implementation of Brexit and the UK's exit from the European Union after being previously ineligible as a non-EU signing.

Tau has been on Brighton's books since 2018 but spent time on loan with Union SG and Club Brugge before another loan spell at Anderlecht at the start of the 2020/21 season where he scored four goals in 15 starts for the club.

Since the announcement of the news Tau received overwhelming support and messages of congratulations from the SA football fraternity.

Former head coach Pitso Mosimane, who Tau was under the tutelage of when clinching his dream move to the Premier League took to Twitter to congratulate his former player.

Bafana Bafana legend and the last player to feature in the Premier League with Everton, Steven Pienaar also took to his personal Twitter account to congratulate Tau.

Tau has appeared 79 times in the last two and a half seasons on loan and has been directly involved in 43 goals (21 goals, 22 assists).

On average he has recorded a goal involvement every 130 minutes.

Brighton manager Graham Potter on Thursday confirmed that Tau had taken part in his first training session and hinted that he may be involved in their FA Cup clash against Newport County at the weekend.

Brighton travel to Newport in the Third Round of the FA Cup at the Rodney Parade Stadium on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 21:45.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Aston Villa's FA Cup tie with Liverpool in jeopardy after virus outbreak
Coronavirus, Brexit tame Premier League spending
Miami axe coach Alonso amid Neville speculation
Read more on:
brighton & hove albionenglish premiershippercy tausoccer
Fixtures
Tue 12 Jan 21 20:00 PM (SAST)
Sheffield United
Newcastle United
Bramall Lane
Tue 12 Jan 21 22:15 PM (SAST)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton
Molineux Stadium
Tue 12 Jan 21 22:15 PM (SAST)
Burnley
Manchester United
Turf Moor
View More
Results
Mon 04 Jan 21
Southampton 1
Liverpool 0
Sun 03 Jan 21
Chelsea 1
Manchester City 3
Sun 03 Jan 21
Newcastle United 1
Leicester City 2
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Liverpool
17
9
33
2. Manchester United
16
10
33
3. Leicester City
17
10
32
4. Tottenham Hotspur
16
8
29
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo