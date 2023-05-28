Premier League LIVE | Final day fixtures, scores, results

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City celebrates (Getty)
Scores and results from all 10 matches on the final day of the 2022/23 English Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE LOG
Sunday, 28 May (all matches start at 17:30)
Aston Villa v Brighton - LIVE
Everton v Bournemouth - LIVE
Leeds v Tottenham - LIVE
Brentford v Manchester City - LIVE
Manchester United v Fulham - LIVE
Chelsea v Newcastle - LIVE
Leicester City v West Ham - LIVE
Arsenal v Wolves - LIVE
Southampton v Liverpool - LIVE
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - LIVE
