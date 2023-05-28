Premier League LIVE | Final day fixtures, scores, results

Scores and results from all 10 matches on the final day of the 2022/23 English Premier League season.

PREMIER LEAGUE LOG

Sunday, 28 May (all matches start at 17:30)

Aston Villa v Brighton - LIVE

Everton v Bournemouth - LIVE

Leeds v Tottenham - LIVE

Brentford v Manchester City - LIVE

Manchester United v Fulham - LIVE

Chelsea v Newcastle - LIVE

Leicester City v West Ham - LIVE

Arsenal v Wolves - LIVE

Southampton v Liverpool - LIVE

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - LIVE



