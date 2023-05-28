7h ago

Premier League LIVE | Final day fixtures, scores, results

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City celebrates (Getty)
Scores and results from all 10 matches on the final day of the 2022/23 English Premier League season.

PREMIER LEAGUE LOG

Sunday, 28 May (all matches start at 17:30)

Aston Villa v Brighton - LIVE 

Everton v Bournemouth - LIVE

Leeds v Tottenham - LIVE

Brentford v Manchester City - LIVE

Manchester United v Fulham - LIVE

Chelsea v Newcastle - LIVE

Leicester City v West Ham - LIVE

Arsenal v Wolves - LIVE

Southampton v Liverpool - LIVE

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - LIVE


Results
Thu 25 May 23
Manchester United
Manchester United 4
Chelsea
Chelsea 1
Wed 24 May 23
Brighton
Brighton 1
Manchester City
Manchester City 1
Mon 22 May 23
Newcastle
Newcastle 0
Leicester City
Leicester City 0
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Manchester City
38
28
90
Team Logo
2. Arsenal
38
26
84
Team Logo
3. Manchester United
38
22
72
Team Logo
4. Newcastle
38
19
71
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
