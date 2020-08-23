Pundit wants Klopp to pair Alexander-Arnold with De Bruyne in midfield

Stan Collymore reckons Liverpool would have an "untouchable" midfield if Trent Alexander-Arnold was moved there to partner Kevin De Bruyne.

Several pundits have claimed Alexander-Arnold would be just as effective playing further up the field. The right-back has become Liverpool's chief source of creativity since breaking into the team.

Indeed, the 21-year-old notched 13 Premier League assists last season. That tally saw him break his own record of 12 in 2018/19 for the most assists by a defender in a campaign.

According to Collymore, adding Kevin de Bruyne into the mix would see Jurgen Kopp's team dominate for "four or five years".

He urges Liverpool to make a move for the Manchester City midfielder earlier in his Sunday Mirror column, explaining an ambitious partnership with Alexander-Arnold later on.

He said: "There's a kicker to this as well, and that is that the player I'd love to see alongside him in Liverpool's midfield is their Liverpool-born right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"I'd be trying to find another full-back like Andy Robertson for the right-hand side if I was Anfield ­manager Jurgen Klopp and looking seriously at whether Alexander-Arnold could make the move further forward.

"Imagine having him and De Bruyne with skipper Jordan Henderson, Brazil international Fabinho, or Naby Keita tucked in ­behind them.

"They would have long-range ­passing, athleticism, dynamism, ­creativity and assists for fun, with Alexander-Arnold learning from De Bruyne and the pair developing an almost telepathic understanding.

"If they could make that happen then Liverpool wouldn't just go on to win multiple Doubles and Trebles but they would have a midfield that is ­arguably untouchable for the next four or five years."

De Bruyne has his own habit of assisting goals. Last season, he became the first player since Thierry Henry to lay on 20 goals in a single Premier League campaign.

- TEAMtalk media