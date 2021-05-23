English Premiership

1h ago

add bookmark

Rio Ferdinand offers to 'educate' fan arrested for racially abusing him

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rio Ferdinand (Getty Images)
Rio Ferdinand (Getty Images)

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has offered to meet and educate a fan who was ejected and arrested for racially abusing him at the final Premier League game of the season between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United on Sunday.

Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles with United, was working as a broadcaster for BT Sport when the incident occurred, and West Midlands Police confirmed on Twitter that a fan had been arrested.

"It's pleasing to see and refreshing (to see a person arrested), but listen, I'd love to meet up with the fella and just educate him a little bit," Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

"I think that's part of the problem - punishing people without education isn't the way forward," he added.

Premier League players have taken a knee at the beginning of games this season to protest against racism.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
premier leagueenglish premiershiprio ferdinandsoccer
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo