English Premiership

36m ago

add bookmark

Ronaldo wants to leave Man United - reports

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer if the Premier League club receive an appropriate offer, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Portugal forward returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer but despite being United's top scorer last season, and third in the Premier League, the campaign was overall disappointing.

United finished sixth in the Premier League, missing out on Champions League qualification, leaving the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has a year left on his contract plus an optional year, facing the prospect of playing in the Europa League for the first time.

Manchester United are adamant Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals in all competitions, is not for sale, according to reports, with new manager Erik ten Hag keen to work with him.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during six trophy-laden years with United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 and Juventus in 2018, collecting more trophies at both clubs.

United's international players are due to report for training in the coming days ahead of flying to Thailand on Friday for the start of their pre-season tour.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
manchester unitedenglish premiershipcristiano ronaldosoccer
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 11:30 AM (SAST)
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
203 Channel 203
Sat 16 Apr 22 14:00 PM (SAST)
Manchester United
Norwich
Old Trafford
203 Channel 203
Sat 16 Apr 22 14:00 PM (SAST)
Southampton
Arsenal
St. Mary's Stadium
206 Channel 206
View More
Results
Sun 22 May 22
Norwich
Norwich 0
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur 5
Sun 22 May 22
Manchester City
Manchester City 3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa 2
Sun 22 May 22
Liverpool
Liverpool 3
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Manchester City
38
29
93
Team Logo
2. Liverpool
38
28
92
Team Logo
3. Chelsea
38
21
74
Team Logo
4. Tottenham Hotspur
38
22
71
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo