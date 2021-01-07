English Premiership

SA's Percy Tau finally set to make his mark on English Premier League

Percy Tau has done enough to qualify the UK work permit under new Brexit rules.
Brighton and Hove Albion have recalled Percy Tau from his loan at Anderlecht with the South African set to play a part in the Seagulls' Premier League campaign.

The club announced Tau's recall on their Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

Tau has been on Brighton's books since 2018 but spent time on loan in Belgium with Union SG and Club Brugge before another loan spell at Anderlecht at the start of the 2020/21 season where he scored four goals in 15 starts for the club.

According to the Brighton website, manager Graham Potter was looking forward to working with Tau.

"We're pleased to be able to welcome Percy to the club and begin working with him. I know he's a player whose progress many of our fans have followed in recent seasons," said Potter.

“We too have closely monitored his performances in Belgium in the last three years. He's been playing at a really good level, particularly with Bruges and Anderlecht where he has been involved in the Champions League, and his next step is to show he is ready to make the transition into the Premier League.

“He brings some different attributes and qualities to the group and he wants to take the next step in his career. We’re looking forward to working with him,” added Potter.

Tau is a regular for Bafana Bafana and has scored 12 goals in 28 internationals for South Africa.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

