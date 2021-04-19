English Premiership

31m ago

'Special One' Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham Hotspur

Baden Gillion
0:00
Jose Mourinho
PA/Supplied

English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho, with the club languishing in seventh position in the league standings.

Mourinho, nicknamed the 'Special One', had spent just over a season and a half in charge of the London club.

Spurs confirmed the news on their Twitter page on Monday, adding that Mourinho's coaching staff had also been relieved of their duties. 

"The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," a statement from Tottenham read.

The club's chairperson Daniel Levy commented: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Tottenham added that Ryan Mason will take first team training on Monday, with a further update to follow in due course.

More to follow...

