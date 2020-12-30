English Premiership

1h ago

add bookmark

Spurs v Fulham EPL clash called off due to Covid-19 concerns

Jose Mourinho (Getty Images)
Jose Mourinho (Getty Images)

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham has been called off due to Covid-19 concerns following a number of cases in the Fulham camp.

It is the third match this season postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on Instagram, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho took a dig at the English Premiership leadership as with four hours till kick-off, they hadn't yet come to a decision as to whether the game would go ahead or not.

"Match at 6 pm... We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world," said Mourinho in his post.

The game was called off soon after Mourinho's post with the Premier League saying they had full confidence in the Covid-19 protocols.

"With low numbers of positive tests across overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its Covid-19 protocols & being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled," the statement said.

More to follow...

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Coutinho injury blow for Barcelona
Ex-France coach Domenech gets a clown's welcome at Nantes
Salah faces hectic 2021 with Egypt, CAF to elect new president
Read more on:
fulhamtottenham hotspurenglish premiershipsoccer
Fixtures
Wed 30 Dec 20 22:00 PM (SAST)
Newcastle United
Liverpool
St. James' Park
Fri 01 Jan 21 19:30 PM (SAST)
Everton
West Ham United
Goodison Park
Fri 01 Jan 21 22:00 PM (SAST)
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Old Trafford
View More
Results
Wed 30 Dec 20
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Fulham 0
Tue 29 Dec 20
Manchester United 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Tue 29 Dec 20
Brighton & Hove Albion 0
Arsenal 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Liverpool
15
9
32
2. Manchester United
15
9
30
3. Leicester City
16
9
29
4. Everton
15
9
29
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo