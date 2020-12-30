Spurs v Fulham EPL clash called off due to Covid-19 concerns

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham has been called off due to Covid-19 concerns following a number of cases in the Fulham camp.

It is the third match this season postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on Instagram, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho took a dig at the English Premiership leadership as with four hours till kick-off, they hadn't yet come to a decision as to whether the game would go ahead or not.

"Match at 6 pm... We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world," said Mourinho in his post.

The game was called off soon after Mourinho's post with the Premier League saying they had full confidence in the Covid-19 protocols.

"With low numbers of positive tests across overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its Covid-19 protocols & being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled," the statement said.

More to follow...