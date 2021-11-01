BREAKING | Tottenham sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham announced on Monday they had sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff.

Fabio Paratici, managing director of football, said: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future."

Spurs were defeated 3-0 by Manchester United on Saturday - their fifth league defeat in 10 matches.