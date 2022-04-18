English Premiership

Tragedy as Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son: 'The greatest pain a parent can feel'

Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Cristiano Ronaldo (AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo (AFP)
Paul ELLIS / AFP

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed on social media that they'd tragically lost their newborn son, who was a twin to a baby girl.

"It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo wrote in a letter posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

A devastated Ronaldo also thanked doctors and nurses for their support.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support," the 37-year-old said.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for United during the weekend's 3-2 win over Norwich and was preparing to face Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on Tuesday night.


