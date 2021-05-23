WATCH | Pep Guardiola tearful in tribute to Sergio Aguero: 'We cannot replace him'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was brought to tears in an emotional post-match interview speaking about Sergio Aguero.

The Citizens ran out 5-0 winners in the final Premier League match on Sunday against Everton, with Aguero making his final appearance for the club.

With the score already at 3-0 and the title already secured, Guardiola introduced Aguero off the substitutes bench to the 10,000 fans at the Etihad Stadium for the last time in City colours.

The Argentinian scored a brace which took him to 260 goals for the club, 183 of those coming in the Premier League.

He replaced Manchester United ace Wayne Rooney for the most goals in the competition for a single club.

Speaking to the media after the City raised the Premier League title, Guardiola cried as he was asked about the impact of the 32-year-old striker.

