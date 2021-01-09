WATCH | Percy Tau on Brighton move - 'I'm blessed and relieved to be finally here'

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau on Friday described his emotions as feeling blessed and relieved to finally have completed a move to the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion in his first sit-down since making the switch.

Tau was recalled by the Premier League side after spending more than two and a half years on loan in Belgium where he was directly involved in 43 goals (21 goals, 22 assists) in 79 appearances.

"I'm actually blessed and relieved to be finally here," Tau told Brighton TV. "It's been a long journey but finally I'm here and I'm grateful for the opportunity that I have in front of me.

Tau went on to describe his time spent during a series of loans in Belgium and the lessons he learnt which contributed towards his development as a player.

"It was great, I had success also where I won a league title and also played in the Champions League and I went on to represent the two biggest teams in Belgium.

"I learnt a lot on my journey and it was my first experience of playing in Europe. I think it helped me grow as a person and I have more experience in meeting new people and learning how different teams operate."

Tau confidently described how he believed that he could make a vital contribution to his new team and make an impact on the Premier League.

"I'm very confident and I believe in my talent, I believe in the team around me so I think with time in understanding each and everyone that will help me get better.

Tau lastly shared that one of the most important pieces of advice that former coach and Premier League legend Vincent Kompany shared with him is to trust and believe in the coach.

The SA attacker will be hoping to make his debut when Brighton face Newport Count in the Third Round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 21:45.