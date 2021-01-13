WATCH | Skilful Percy Tau leaves Man City's Zinchenko on the floor

English Premiership

Manchester Citys Oleksandr Zinchenko (left) and Brighton and Hove Albions Percy Tau battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday January 13, 2021.
Laurence Griffiths

Brighton attacker Percy Tau gave Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko a taste of diski football when he left the left-back sprawling on the floor with some neat skill.

The South African made his full Premier League debut on Wednesday night and impressed as Brighton did well to keep Man City at bay for much of the first half.

Manager Graham Potter was pictured grimacing as his side conceded just before half-time in the 44th minute through a Phil Foden goal.

From a local perspective Tau looked comfortable and had a few impressive periods of play that left SA fans showing their support on social media.

Tau lasted 67 mins in an impressive debut as Brighton pushed Man City in a surprisingly tight contest.

