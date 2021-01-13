WATCH | Skilful Percy Tau leaves Man City's Zinchenko on the floor

Brighton attacker Percy Tau gave Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko a taste of diski football when he left the left-back sprawling on the floor with some neat skill.

The South African made his full Premier League debut on Wednesday night and impressed as Brighton did well to keep Man City at bay for much of the first half.

Manager Graham Potter was pictured grimacing as his side conceded just before half-time in the 44th minute through a Phil Foden goal.

From a local perspective Tau looked comfortable and had a few impressive periods of play that left SA fans showing their support on social media.

Percy Tau certainly is catching the eye on his Premier League debut. Oleksandr Zinchenko will know all about him ??????#PL | #MCIBRI pic.twitter.com/XZBkzwhEyj — SuperSport ?? (@SuperSportTV) January 13, 2021

The way Percy Tau Skinned Zinchenko ?? — Brighton & Hove Albion (@MzansiBHA) January 13, 2021

Percy Tau toying with Zinchenko pic.twitter.com/9mi0FVeo0T — Sphelele Champion (@HleloluhleZN) January 13, 2021

As far as I’m concerned it’s 1-1. What Percy Tau did to Zinchenko counts as a goal. — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) January 13, 2021

Percy Tau is giving Zinchenko hard time ... hope he scores his debut goal!

#MCIBHA — ???? (@mehpersie) January 13, 2021

?? Man down! I repeat..Man down! Percy Tau is terrorising Zinchenko.

??Give this man more of the ball....I repeat...Give this Lion the ball pic.twitter.com/NhWEUXcS1i — ?????? (@chilly_machilly) January 13, 2021

Tau lasted 67 mins in an impressive debut as Brighton pushed Man City in a surprisingly tight contest.