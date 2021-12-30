English Premiership

WATCH | 'The coverage is tinged with racism!' - Arsenal legend Wright calls out Afcon slander

Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Ian Wright (Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has called out the skewed coverage and slander the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has received by various media outlets and journalists ahead of the tournament.

The month-long competition is set to kick-off on Sunday, 9 January with various European clubs set to lose key players.

Wright took to social media to address the matter and took particular issue with incidents that occurred over the past few weeks regarding the tournament going ahead.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: 

'Disrespect for Africa'

Sebastian Haller, who has been in exquisite form for Ajax Amsterdam, has also publicly called the "disrespect" towards Africa.

"This question shows the disrespect for Africa," he said when asked by a journalist whether he would honour his Ivory Coast call-up.

"Would this question ever get asked to a European player ahead of the Euros? Of course I am going to the Africa Cup (of Nation).

"This tournament was actually supposed to be held in the summer, but was postponed due to Covid.

"Of course I will go to the Africa Cup to represent Ivory Coast. That is the highest honour."

Afcon groups

Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopie, Cape Verde

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinee, Malawi

Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

Group E: Algeria, Sierra-Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia

