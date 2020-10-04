English Premiership

32m ago

add bookmark

West Ham ruin Leicester's unbeaten start, Saints beat West Brom

David Moyes
David Moyes
PA/Supplied
Related Links
WRAP | English Premiership
Chelsea's Bakayoko undergoes Napoli medical before loan move
Kermit Erasmus set to move from CT City to Mamelodi Sundowns
loading... Live
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Fulham 0
View More
loading... Live
Arsenal 0
Sheffield United 0
View More
Fixtures
Sun 04 Oct 20 15:00 PM (SAST)
Arsenal
Sheffield United
Emirates Stadium
Sun 04 Oct 20 15:00 PM (SAST)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham
Molineux Stadium
Sun 04 Oct 20 17:30 PM (SAST)
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Old Trafford
View More
Results
Sun 04 Oct 20
Leicester City 0
West Ham United 3
Sun 04 Oct 20
Southampton 2
West Bromwich Albion 0
Sat 03 Oct 20
Newcastle United 3
Burnley 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Everton
4
4
12
2. Leicester City
4
3
9
3. Liverpool
3
3
9
4. Chelsea
4
2
7
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo