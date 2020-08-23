Woodward to delay Sancho move as transfer cost surges past £200m

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to postpone the Jadon Sancho move for a year, due to the transfer costing over £200million.

Borussia Dortmund have quoted United a £108milllion transfer fee for the winger and will not lower their valuation. The Red Devils, meanwhile, feel that fee is unrealistic amid the pandemic's financial effects.

As such, despite talks progressing earlier this month, United have made no progress since then. Indeed, negotiations have come to a standstill due to Dortmund's demands.

Previous reports also suggested United had become frustrated by the intermediary working to broker the deal. According to the Sunday Mirror, those behind the scenes of the deal are a major reason why the Old Trafford club could pull the plug.

The newspaper says the total cost of agents' fees and Sancho's wages will add an extra £100million to the deal. Despite United gearing up to spend, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward does not want to outlay that much.

What's more, wages of close to £300,000 per week for Sancho would "shatter" the club's pay structure.

Woodward has successfully driven down the Premier League's highest wage bill in recent months. United have sold the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

However, the Red Devils feel it would be "foolish" to end the standoff with a huge move and are instead willing to end their interest.

As previously reported, however, the newspaper adds that doing so could invite other teams to renew their interest.

Previous suggestions were that Dortmund hoped the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid will come calling next summer.

- TEAMtalk media