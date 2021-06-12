Euro 2020

16m ago

Drama at Euro 2020 match as Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses on field

Christian Eriksen of Denmark. (Photo by Martin Meissner - Pool/Getty Images)
Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half.

Danish players were in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.

"The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency," UEFA said in a short statement.

The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent after the 29-year-old fell to the ground near the end of the opening period, with his team-mates gathering around him.

After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland's players also left the pitch.

The fans in the stadium, who were celebrating the chance to see their national team again live at the stadium, sat silently in their seats waiting for news of Eriksen's condition to filter through.

finlanddenmarkeuro 2020christian eriksensoccer
