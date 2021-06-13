Euro 2020

1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'Chris, Chris, I love you' - Lukaku dedicates goal to Eriksen

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Romelu Lukaku (Photo by Dmitry Lovetsky - Pool/Getty Images)
Romelu Lukaku (Photo by Dmitry Lovetsky - Pool/Getty Images)

It was an emotional night at the Euro 2020 Championship on Saturday following the collapse of Denmark's Christian Eriksen while playing against Finland.

Medical staff spent an extended period with the Danish playmaker before he was stretched off the field.

Reports later said that he was in a stable condition and awake in the hospital.

In the final game of the night where Belgium beat Russia 3-0, Eriksen's team-mate at Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku, scored a brace for the world's number one ranked side. 

Watch below as he dedicates his first goal to Eriksen saying: "Chris, Chris, I love you".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
euro 2020christian eriksenromelu lukakusoccer
Fixtures
Sun 13 Jun 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
England
Croatia
Wembley Stadium, London
Sun 13 Jun 21 18:00 PM (SAST)
Austria
North Macedonia
National Arena, Bucharest
Sun 13 Jun 21 21:00 PM (SAST)
Netherlands
Ukraine
Amsterdam ArenA, Amsterdam
View More
Results
Sat 12 Jun 21
Belgium 3
Russia 0
Sat 12 Jun 21
Denmark 0
Finland 1
Sat 12 Jun 21
Wales 1
Switzerland 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Italy Group A
1
1
3
2. Wales Group A
1
0
1
3. Switzerland Group A
1
0
1
4. Turkey Group A
1
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo