WATCH | 'Chris, Chris, I love you' - Lukaku dedicates goal to Eriksen

It was an emotional night at the Euro 2020 Championship on Saturday following the collapse of Denmark's Christian Eriksen while playing against Finland.

Medical staff spent an extended period with the Danish playmaker before he was stretched off the field.

Reports later said that he was in a stable condition and awake in the hospital.

In the final game of the night where Belgium beat Russia 3-0, Eriksen's team-mate at Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku, scored a brace for the world's number one ranked side.

Watch below as he dedicates his first goal to Eriksen saying: "Chris, Chris, I love you".