A Manchester derby FA Cup final: Guardiola's treble ambitions meet Ten Hag's revitalised United

Pep Guardiola believes denying Manchester City the treble would motivate Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

City aims for a potential treble, with the Champions League final approaching.

United wants to protect their historic achievement of winning all three competitions in 1999.

Pep Guardiola believes stopping Manchester City from winning the treble could give Manchester United extra motivation in the FA Cup final.

The two neighbouring rivals clash in the Wembley Stadium showpiece for the first time on Saturday with more than a trophy and local bragging rights at stake.

For Premier League winners, City victory could be the second leg of a potentially glorious treble, with the Champions League final coming next week.

On the other hand, United will be anxious to stop them and protect their place in history as the only side to have won all three of those competitions in the same season, back in 1999.

City manager Guardiola said: "I could understand that. It belongs to them; that’s normal. Sport is like that.

"'That belongs to us – we don't want anyone else to do it,' it's normal, that feeling. It's completely understandable. But it's a football game, who will be better will win."

However, United boss Erik Ten Hag has played down the party-pooping aspect of his side's task.

The Dutchman has enjoyed an encouraging first season at Old Trafford, having won the Carabao Cup and reclaimed a Champions League spot.

"I know what is the thinking from the fans," Ten Hag said.

"But what we want is to restore Manchester United by winning trophies. We have an opportunity to win a trophy, and we don't want to be distracted by anything.

"If it's important for the fans, then it's important for us, so we will give everything to win the cup."

Guardiola insists the treble is separate from his thinking. He has spent the week preparing to face United and will switch focus to playing Inter Milan in Istanbul next week.

"We didn't speak once about Inter these days," he said. "We'll have Sunday off, and after, we'll have three- or four-days training.

"We'll introduce what we believe Inter are, to try to beat them, then. We have time. Saturday to Saturday is a long time to prepare for a game.

"United and the FA Cup deserve the full attention and commitment. The players are completely aware of that."

Pep ‘doing a brilliant job’

Asked why he would not use the chance to extinguish City's treble hopes as extra motivation at Wembley, Ten Hag said: "Because it is not necessary.

"That will not give more motivation to the team because their motivation is already enough. That can't be more.

"They want to win the cup, and they have an opportunity. They want to set a crown on the season, so what do you need more? What is more motivation?"

This will be the Manchester clubs' third meeting of the season, with City winning 6-3 in October before United triumphed 2-1 at Old Trafford in January.

Those were the first times that Ten Hag and Guardiola have faced each other in management, but their relationship goes back a decade.

The Dutchman spent two years as Bayern Munich II’s head coach as the new City boss coached the perennial Bundesliga champions' senior side.

Asked what makes Guardiola so special, Ten Hag said: "Oh, I don't tell! It's obvious we have seen what he is doing, he's doing a brilliant job.

"What he can do is he can construct not only winning teams but also winning in a very attractive way, so that is why I think we all admire him so."

City could have a fully fit squad with Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji, who all missed last week's game at Brentford, having since returned to training.

Guardiola has confirmed that second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start, as he has in all domestic cup fixtures this season.

United are without striker Anthony Martial due to a hamstring injury, and winger Antony is also a major doubt.