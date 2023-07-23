Banyana's 'Breadwinner' Magaia likely to play despite painful exit in World Cup opener

Prolific Banyana Banyana goal-scorer Hildah Magaia should be fit the team's next World Cup match.

Magaia scored the opening goal in Banyana's 2-1 defeat to Sweden in Wellington on Sunday.

She fell heavily in the action of scoring the goal and had to leave the field for the remainder of the match.

Hildah "Breadwinner" Magaia is likely to be fit for South Africa's second match at the Women's World Cup after fears her tournament had ended in the act of scoring in the loss to Sweden on Sunday.

A distraught Magaia lay prone in the goal after falling heavily while bundling in the game's opening goal of a 2-1 defeat in a wet Wellington.

Surrounded by teammates and treated for several minutes, the forward eventually made a slow, tearful exit and could only watch on as Sweden fought back to secure victory in the 90th minute.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis said injuries to Magaia's hand and knee weren't as serious as first feared.

"Unfortunately, she couldn't continue. It was her debut goal at the World Cup, but she should be okay for the next game," Ellis said.

South Africa have a five-day turnaround before facing Group G rivals Argentina in Dunedin.

They will hope to regain the services of striker Magaia, who netted both her nation's goals in the 2-1 win over Morocco in the final of last year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart praised her team-mates for the character shown despite being disappointed by the result.

"Today was about fine margins, yes we obviously tried to work on all these things that happens in the games but we showed so much character," she said.

"We can look back at this game and take all the positives and go into the next game with a lot more confidence and knowing that we are capable of playing these big teams."

"We surprised them quite a bit. I don't think they saw that coming. But it is just little things that we've got to work on."

Banyana's match against Argentina will be on Friday at 02:00 (SA time).