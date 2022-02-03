2h ago

add bookmark

Barca official resigns after calling Nadal an 'enemy of the state'

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rafael Nadal. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

A Barcelona official has resigned after calling Rafael Nadal, a known supporter of Real Madrid, an "enemy of the state".

The club's president Joan Laporta confirmed on Thursday the resignation of Alfons Godall, who is a vice-president of the Barca Foundation and an open supporter of Catalan independence.

Godall admitted his tweet could "harm the Barca Foundation due to pressure from some companies and the media".

Godall referred to Nadal as "Rafael Navidad", translating Nadal, which means Christmas in Catalan, into the Spanish form of the word.

He wrote on Twitter on Monday: "Rafael Navidad has made me uncomfortable from day one. I have him in the same group as La Roja (the nickname for the Spanish national team), Real Madrid, (Fernando) Alonso and everything that represents the enemy state."

Nadal, who won his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday, is from Mallorca but is well-known to be a huge fan of Real Madrid.

Godall announced his resignation on Twitter on Wednesday. "The tweet with my opinion about a famous person and his profile can harm the Barca Foundation due to pressure from some companies and the media," Godall wrote.

"I don't want to cost FC Barcelona a penny or give up my freedom of expression. Consequently, I resign from the position. Thank you!!" he added.

Laporta confirmed Godall's resignation at the presentation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Camp Nou on Thursday.

"He considered that given there had been complaints from employers, investors and sponsors of the Foundation due to a tweet he wrote, he did not want to harm the Foundation and has decided to resign voluntarily. The decision has been respected and that's it," Laporta said.

Laporta also described Nadal as a "great person" and pointed out the club had "congratulated Rafa Nadal on his sporting success" in Melbourne.

"The pity is that he is not from Barca," joked Laporta. "But we forgive him because he makes us enjoy his tennis."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
real madridbarcelonarafael nadaltennissoccer
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6614 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1048 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3612 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo