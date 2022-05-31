Bitter defeat on Moroccan soil has Mosimane believing 'neutral venue' mattered in the end

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane believes the "best team lost" following their 2-0 defeat against Wydad AC in the CAF Champions League final on Monday.

Zouhair el Moutaraji scored on either side of half-time in front of more than 40 000 home fans at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, which Mosimane and Al Ahly previously protested against before the lead up to the final.

The Moroccan Football Federation were the last one standing bidding for the final after Senegal withdrew from vying for their honours, as CAF awarded the rights to the north African nation.

"The best team today is the one who lost," said Mosimane as quoted by IOL.

"We can only talk about winning or losing when we play on a neutral ground and when both sides have an equal number of fans.

"I think those who were behind this decision are happy today."

However, Mosimane and his charges had chances of their own to score and conjure up a fight in front of the swarming Wydad home crowd, but Percy Tau and Mohamed Sherif could not find the back of the net.



"Some people ask me about the formation and the game plan as we lost," Mosimane continued.

"I remind them that we used the same formation when we beat Raja in the quarter-finals.

"Football is about scoring goals. Tau and Mohamed Sherif both missed opportunities."

Mosimane will again be in the dugout as his Al Ahly charges shift their focus to the Egypt Cup in a Round of 32 encounter against Massry Salloum on Sunday.