Favourable CAF Champions League draw Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
African club giants Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns should experience little difficulty reaching the group stage of the CAF Champions League after receiving favourable qualifying draws.

The Cairo Red Devils, winners of the premier continental competition a record 11 times, will launch their title defence in September against KMKM of Zanzibar or Saint George of Ethiopia.

Sundowns should book an eighth straight group appearance after tackling CS Bendje of Gabon or Bumamuru of Burundi.

Boosted by a succession of star performances from South African Percy Tau, Ahly defeated Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 3-2 on aggregate in the 2023 title decider.

Tau and Egyptians Mahmoud Kahraba and Hussein el Shahat between them contributed 15 of the 27 goals Ahly scored in a 14-match passage to glory.

Ahly were among 12 winners of the competition included in the 54-club preliminary and last-32 draws, made in Cairo.

In the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup, SuperSport United take on Gaborone or Elgeco away and Sekhukhune United are at home to Young Buffaloes. 


