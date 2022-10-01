31m ago

add bookmark

Guinea stripped of hosting 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Guinea was on Friday stripped of hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations because the infrastructure is not yet ready, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe announced in Conakry.

"We are not ready as of yet in Guinea... and we should reopen the process" of allowing prospective host countries to bid, Motsepe said in a press conference.

Motsepe said CAF's decision was in fact taken in July.

"I had insisted that that message should not go public -- I should come personally here", he said.

CAF will hold an executive committee meeting on Saturday. 

This is a just the latest setback for the continent's premier sporting event. 

Afcon trophy
Afcon trophy (Gallo Images)

In 2014, CAF had awarded the 2019 tournament to Cameroon, the 2021 event to Ivory Coast and the 2023 edition to Guinea. 

Then Egypt replaced Cameroon for 2019 with CAF shifting the calendar, awarding the 2021 edition to Cameroon, which was then held this year, and the 2023 edition to Ivory Coast. 

Guinea had then agreed to organise the 2025 edition. 

This is also a severe blow to Guinea. Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who came to power in a coup in September 2021, had expressed his firm intention to honour the commitment to hosting.

The event was always going to be a major challenge for one of the world's poorest countries, which is sorely lacking in infrastructure, both in terms of sports facilities and transportation.

"Tomorrow CAF is going to be asked to receive new bids, because where we are now, the infrastructure and the facilities are not appropriate or ready," Motsepe added.

The CAF president was scheduled to meet with Doumbouya, Friday, according to a programme for the visit communicated by the Guinean federation.

Motsepe's visit followed one in early September by a CAF mission to check on the progress of the project. 

That trip had given rise to speculation that CAF would remove Guinea as host or postpone the competition to 2026 or 2027.

Motsepe is due to hold a press conference in Algiers on Saturday after a meeting of CAF's executive committee.

In March, Doumbouya replaced the old organising committee, one of whose members had publicly expressed doubts about the feasibility of the project. 

Doumbouya issued a decree declaring the 2025 African Cup of Nations "of national interest and priority".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6022 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5286 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste

27 Sep

Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste
Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise

26 Sep

Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo